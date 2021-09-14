Arizona getting emergency federal funds to fix flood damage

President Joe Biden on Sept. 13 approved Arizona’s request to declare a major disaster over monsoon flooding two months ago so the state can get emergency federal funds.

He also ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas of Arizona affected by severe storms and floods waters.

Among the areas hit hardest in the July 22-24 storms were the counties of Apache, Coconino and Navajo and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sought federal disaster declarations to get emergency funding.

Federal officials said funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of flood-damaged facilities.

Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Authorities said additional disaster designations may be made later if requested by Arizona officials and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

