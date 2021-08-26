Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration for Coconino County over flood damage

By Associated Press
Published 
Monsoons
Associated Press

Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration for Coconino County amid flooding

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an emergency declaration for Coconino County, making state money available to help with clean up in the Flagstaff area.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an emergency declaration for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods and private property. 

Ducey says damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of the northern Arizona county. 

"Extreme weather has taken a severe toll on many areas of Arizona so far this year, especially Coconino County," said the governor in a statement. "Communities in the Flagstaff area have been hit hard by post-wildfire flooding, and Arizonans have truly come together to overcome the many hardships brought about by these emergencies."

Up to 3.3 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas in Coconino County on Aug. 17. 

Severe post-fire floods have impacted local communities causing damage to private property, public buildings and infrastructure, and roadway and drainage system damages. 

Ducey also has requested additional resources to assist with cleanup efforts in the town of Gila Bend after recent flooding left two people dead and damaged hundreds of homes.

A Declaration of Emergency was also issued in July for Coconino County after severe flooding hit the area.

Learn more: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/08/governor-ducey-local-leaders-continue-work-support-coconino-county

