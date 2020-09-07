Expand / Collapse search
Cactus topples onto roof of Phoenix home

By FOX 10 Staff
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
(Glendale Fire Department)

PHOENIX - Glendale firefighters responded to an unusual call on the morning of Sept. 7 after part of a cactus toppled onto a home.

The Glendale Fire Department tweeted out photos of what appears to be a giant saguaro cactus in front of a home near 39th and Desert Cove Avenues.

The top half of the cactus fell over and onto the roof of the home, causing part of the ceiling to collapse.

(Glendale Fire Department)

Thankfully, no one was injured.

(Glendale Fire Department)

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for 11 Arizona counties through 8 p.m.