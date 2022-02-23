Expand / Collapse search
California bakery hiring paid 'doughnut enthusiast' to photograph, sample tasty treats

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 10:24AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

Half a dozen facts for National Doughnut Day

If you go nuts for doughnuts, there’s a "hole" lot to love about National Doughnut Day.

SAN FRANCISCO - Calling all doughnut lovers! A California bakery known for its high-quality treats is looking to hire a "doughnut enthusiast content intern" — which includes sampling and photographing the thousands of doughnuts it makes each day. 

Johnny Doughnuts, a San Francisco-based chain named one of the Food Network’s top five doughnut shops in the U.S., is on the hunt for a content creator and "social media savant." The person will create weekly photo and video content for the shop’s Instagram and other social media accounts — as well as help brainstorm new ideas. 

"While Instagram has been our bread-and-butter platform (pun intended), TikTok enthusiasts are welcome and we value your insights as active creators," the job description reads, noting how the selected candidate must have a keen understanding of cross-promotional opportunities within the growing #FoodTok community. 

The selected candidate will photograph in-store displays, as well as new and seasonal flavors.

"They might even get a chance to taste some of Johnny's newest creations in the kitchen," Craig Blum, the founder of Johnny Doughnuts told Business Insider, which noted how the shop hand makes 3,500 doughnuts each day.

Doughnuts on colorful plates

FILE - Chocolate glazed doughnuts with colorful sprinkles and icing on top are shown in a file image. (Photo by Dünzlullstein bild via Getty Images)

The job pays $17.50 per hour and can be used as college credit if needed. 

The applicant must have one to two years of photography experience and be familiar with editing software and design tools like Photoshop, Lightroom and Canva. Video experience is a plus, the job description reads.

The person must have reliable transportation to travel to each shop in Northern California, which includes locations in San Francisco, San Rafael, Santa Rosa and Larkspur. They must also commit to working up to 10 hours per week.

GettyImages-654202074.jpg

FILE - Fans line up for free donuts at the Johnny Doughnuts truck during a promotional event for "CHiPs" at the University of California, Berkeley on March 16, 2017, in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)

"Whether you’re seeking college credit or landing a foot-in-the-door with a fast-growing culinary concept, we’re looking for a self-starter with creative ideas that tap into the ever-evolving social landscape," Johnny Doughnuts said.

Interested candidates can apply here at the bottom of the shop’s team page and send a resume to connect@johnnydoughnuts.com.

It’s been a good month for doughnut fans, as Krispy Kreme and Twix recently collaborated to create three new doughnut flavors available for a limited time. Hostess also announced the latest addition to its donettes line: caffeinated doughnuts.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.