Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

California governor assaulted by 'aggressive' man on Oakland street

Published 
News
Associated Press
California Governor Gavin Newsom visits small businesses article

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 17: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, second from left, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan, back, and Senator Nancy Skinner talk each other after a visit to Beastmode Barbershop in Oakland, Calif., on

Expand

OAKLAND, Calif - A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland, authorities said Friday.

Newsom was walking to a barbershop and pizzeria in Old Oakland to promote small businesses when he was "approached by an aggressive individual," said Fran Clader, director of communications for the California Highway Patrol, which provides security for the governor.

Officers removed Newsom from the situation and arrested the 54-year-old man, she said.

Newsom did not appear injured, the East Bay Times reported, and quipped to reporters that different people have different ways of saying hello.

The man was taken to Alameda County jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.

Reached by phone, a woman who identified as the suspect's sister described him as a homeless man with severe mental health problems. She said the allegation made by authorities was "consistent with his past behavior."