California mother killed in beating; former MLB player becomes theft victim | Nightly Roundup

article
From a husband being charged in the beating death of his wife, to a former MLB player losing about $93,000 worth of high-end items after his Phoenix storage unit was burglarized, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Husband charged with murder after leaving wife's body at hospital, investigators say
Featured
The family of a 34-year-old Morgan Hill woman, who allegedly died at the hands of her husband, is trying to help her three surviving children, some of whom witnessed her brutal death.
2. Arizona congressional candidate reports sexual assault while placing signs
3. Police search for storage theft suspects in Phoenix
Featured
Phoenix Police are searching for two suspects who stole $93,000 in high-end purses and former MLB player-issued gear from a storage unit.
4. Nicolas Maduro wife faces denial of bail in drug trafficking case
5. E-bikes used by Phoenix Fire to speed up helping patients
Featured
The Phoenix Fire Department is deploying e-bikes on city trails to reach stranded or hurt hikers up to 50% faster.