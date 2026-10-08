California mother killed in beating; former MLB player becomes theft victim | Nightly Roundup

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From a husband being charged in the beating death of his wife, to a former MLB player losing about $93,000 worth of high-end items after his Phoenix storage unit was burglarized, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Husband charged with murder after leaving wife's body at hospital, investigators say

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2. Arizona congressional candidate reports sexual assault while placing signs

3. Police search for storage theft suspects in Phoenix

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4. Nicolas Maduro wife faces denial of bail in drug trafficking case

5. E-bikes used by Phoenix Fire to speed up helping patients