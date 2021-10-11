California plane crash: UPS truck hit, homes ablaze, ‘multiple’ fatalities

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
20
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Freeze Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

California plane crash: UPS truck hit, homes ablaze, ‘multiple’ fatalities

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

SANTEE, Calif. - Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze. 

According to a spokesperson with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the Cessna plane also reportedly hit a UPS truck.

It wasn't immediately known whether the victims were on the ground or on board the twin-engine Cessna that went down around midday in suburban Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

Plume of Smoke Rises From Site of Plane Crash in Santee, California

California officials reported "multiple burn victims" after a plane crashed near a high school in a San Diego County suburb on October 11. (Credit: Monica Bumblis via Storyful)

City of Santee Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita said two other people were hospitalized in unknown condition.

"Not to be too graphic but it’s a pretty brutal scene," Matsushita said.

According to city officials, the crash happened at the corner of Jeremy Street and Greencastle Street, located near Santana High School. 

RELATED: Bird strikes plane engine, sparks fire at Atlantic City Airport

The school tweeted that students are safe.

"All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a ‘Secure Campus,’" the school tweeted.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It wasn't immediately known where the flight originated or was headed, or how many people were on board.

The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that "all students are secure."

RELATED: Plane crashes into Italian building; 8 passengers killed

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Videos showed plumes of smoke rising from the neighborhood.

"This is a developing situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Small plane crashes into UPS truck in San Diego County, sets homes on fire

(Credit: @rgraves22/Twitter)

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.
 