About 100 people involved in fight at Arizona Athletic Ground: Mesa PD

The Brief Dozens of law enforcement officers were called to Mesa on Sunday to stop a fight, according to police. The fight happened during a sports event at the Arizona Athletic Ground. About 100 people were involved in the fight, detectives say.



Police in Mesa say dozens of officers were called on Sunday afternoon to stop a fight that reportedly involved about 100 people.

The fight, according to a statement, happened at the Arizona Athletic Ground.

"Off-Duty Officers reported that there were approximately 100 people fighting at a soccer field and requested multiple units including other agency officers," read a portion of a statement released on Jan. 18. "In total, 37 Mesa, 22 Gilbert, 8 Queen Creek, and 3 MCSO officers responded."

Police said the Arizona Athletic Ground was hosting a sports event at the time, and during a game, about 10 players from each team began to fight.

"The fight then escalated as parents and spectators got involved," police wrote.

Police said within 45 minutes of officers arriving, all the fields were cleared out, and the remaining games were canceled. No injuries to the young players, parents, or spectators were reported.

"No force was used by any officers on scene, and no arrests were made," detectives said.