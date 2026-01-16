Phoenix Police begin issuing citations for jaywalking, standing in a median

The Brief A new Phoenix city policy took effect Friday, Jan. 16, allowing police to cite pedestrians for jaywalking or standing in medians without first issuing a warning. While Phoenix Police describe the change as a roadway safety measure, advocates for the homeless argue the ordinance unfairly targets the unsheltered community and serves as a "tax" rather than a solution.



A new city policy took effect Friday allowing Phoenix Police officers to immediately cite pedestrians for jaywalking or standing in medians without first issuing a warning.

The backstory:

The change to the city code removes a previous requirement that mandated officers provide a warning before a citation. Phoenix Police Lt. Seth Jahnke said the update leaves enforcement up to officer discretion.

"What the new city code has done is, it's taken away the necessity for a warning and left it up to officer discretion," Jahnke said, noting that the goal is to keep pedestrians on sidewalks and away from dangerous areas with traffic.

The other side:

While the department frames the move as a roadway safety initiative, advocates for the homeless community argue the policy unfairly targets vulnerable populations.

Elizabeth Venable, lead organizer for the Fund for Empowerment, called the change a "target toward the unsheltered community."

The shift follows a 2025 ordinance that required permits for groups aiding the homeless in city parks. Critics argue that repetitive citations are less effective than providing services and shelter.

The new policy officially launched Friday, Jan. 16.