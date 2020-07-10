California plans to release 8,000 inmates early amid COVID-19 prison outbreaks

California announced on Friday that 8,000 inmates could be eligible for release by the end of August under new measures to reduce the prison population as the coronavirus continues to spread rampantly behind bars.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that would create the extra space needed for social distancing.

“This is absolutely critical for the health and safety of every Californian. Too many people are incarcerated for too long in facilities that spread poor health," said Jay Jordan, Executive Director, Californians for Safety and Justice.

The state has already decompressed its inmate population by 10,000 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The state's corrections department is only granting release to inmates who have 180 days or less to serve; not incarcerated for domestic violence or violent crime; have no current or prior sentences that require them to register as a sex offender, and don't pose a high risk for violence.

Inmates will be tested for COVID-19 within seven days of their release. Prison officials are working with law enforcement and other agencies to secure housing and other resources to help meet the reentry needs of the inmates.

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom faced mounting pressure from activists, health experts, and families to release more prisoners.

“Free my baby. Free them all,” Shawanda Scott, the mother of an inmate with COVID-19 said. “My son’s life is important. It is important to his sons and it’s important to me!”

According to the state's COVID-19 patient tracker, there are currently 2,315 inmates infected with COVID-19. More than half of those cases are at San Quentin State Prison where 1,335 people in custody have the virus.