California woman found dead on Arizona hiking trail

The Brief A 63-year-old California woman was found dead on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City. Authorities believe the woman was trying to hike back to the trailhead when she collapsed a quarter mile from her vehicle.



A woman from California died while hiking north of Phoenix.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies on July 10 responded to a report of an unresponsive hiker on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City shortly before 6 p.m.

Once at the scene, deputies found a 63-year-old woman dead.

Investigators believe the woman was trying to hike back to the trailhead when she collapsed a quarter mile from her vehicle. No foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified.

Map of the trail