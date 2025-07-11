California woman found dead on Arizona hiking trail
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - A woman from California died while hiking north of Phoenix.
What we know:
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies on July 10 responded to a report of an unresponsive hiker on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City shortly before 6 p.m.
Once at the scene, deputies found a 63-year-old woman dead.
Investigators believe the woman was trying to hike back to the trailhead when she collapsed a quarter mile from her vehicle. No foul play is suspected.
What we don't know:
The woman wasn't identified.
Map of the trail