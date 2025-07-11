Expand / Collapse search

California woman found dead on Arizona hiking trail

By
Published  July 11, 2025 11:43am MST
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Emergency flashing lights are seen on an ambulance. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 63-year-old California woman was found dead on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City.
    • Authorities believe the woman was trying to hike back to the trailhead when she collapsed a quarter mile from her vehicle.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - A woman from California died while hiking north of Phoenix.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies on July 10 responded to a report of an unresponsive hiker on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City shortly before 6 p.m.

Once at the scene, deputies found a 63-year-old woman dead.

Investigators believe the woman was trying to hike back to the trailhead when she collapsed a quarter mile from her vehicle. No foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified.

Map of the trail

The Source

  • The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Yavapai CountyCaliforniaNews