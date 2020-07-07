Calls for July bar exam to be postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona

It's a test that draws hundreds of law graduates from across Arizona, but amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the state, there is now a push to postpone the bar exam that is set to take place later in July at the Phoenix Convention Center.

According to the Arizona Judicial Branch, Arizona offers the Uniform Bar Examination in February and July, and it lasts two days. The July exam is set to take place on the last Tuesday and Wednesday of July. For 2020, the date falls on July 28 and 29.

Test-takers, lawmakers ask for postponement

Bar exams are normally stressful enough for law students, even without an infectious disease pandemic.

"We don’t have the support systems we're used to," said Kateyn Hilde, who is taking the bar exam at the end of the month. "I can’t go around my grandparents, limiting time around my parents. We don’t have the study resources. we can’t go to the library.”

Hilde is one of hundreds of students slated to take the in-person bar exam while COVID-19 numbers are spiking.

"There are 650 applicants split up between three rooms," said Hilde. "There’s roughly 200 people per room, and we know right now In closed spaces and air conditioning are all factors in the spread of COVID.”

Hilde was part of a group of students asking the Supreme Court for options, and State Representative Diego Rodriguez is part of a group of Arizona House Democrats who sent a letter urging the postponement of the in-person exam

“What you’re going to have is 600-700 people in the same facility for at least six hours a day, breathing in that same air," said State Rep. Rodriguez, who represents District 27. The district covers portions of Downtown Phoenix, South Phoenix, and a portion of land south of Ahwatukee and Chandler.

The group is also asking for the consideration of diploma privilege, allowing law school graduates to practice with the option of taking an exam later.

"If the Supreme Court wants to grant a diploma privilege in the short term, and later on ask those granted that privilege to take a competency exam, they can do that," said State Rep. Rodriguez.

Arizona Supreme Court responds

On July 1, officials with the Arizona Supreme Court issued a statement, saying that exam space for the July 28 and 29 exam is "designed to comply with current health protocols to protect against the spread of the coronavirus." The measures include only allowing one test-taker per six-foot table, mask requirements, and health screening.

In addition, Arizona Supreme Court officials said those who registered for the July in-person exam, as well as those who transferred their July application to the in-person exam in February 2021, may choose to take an online-only exam that is scheduled for October 5 and 6. However, the results from that test will only be valid for practicing law in Arizona,

"Applicants who sit for the October [National Conference of Bar Examiners] exam may choose to sit for a UBE exam in the future to achieve a score that can be transferred to other jurisdictions that accept the UBE score," read a portion of the statement.

