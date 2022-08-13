Expand / Collapse search
Camelback Mountain hiker falls 10 feet while headed down the trail, fire department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:56PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Camelback Mountain recue following a hiker falling

A hiker fell nearly a dozen feet while heading back down a trail on Camelback Mountain on Aug. 13, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

The 29-year-old hiker reportedly fell 10 feet while making their way down from Echo Canyon Trail around 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports from rescue crews say the hiker is conscious and is speaking with rescuers.

The trail is under three miles, there and back, and is described as steep and rocky.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.