Candlelight vigil held at Maricopa County crash site where 2 were killed, 4 were hurt

A head-on crash in Maricopa County killed a man and woman on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened near 85th Avenue and McDowell Road around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Four people were taken to the hospital, and MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says some had life-threatening injuries. Two people, a man and a woman, died at the scene.

"There are children involved, but their injuries are not life-threatening," Sgt. Enriquez said.

A day after the crash, loved ones gathered at the crash site for a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims.

Loved ones say the woman who died is Gina Bejarano. She leaves behind three daughters.

The man who died has not been identified.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe by clicking here.