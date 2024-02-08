Rare earthquake reported off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida

A rare earthquake was reported off the coast of Florida on Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake rumbled about 101 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

An earthquake of this magnitude is "often felt, but only causes minor damage," according to Michigan Tech.

The earthquake also had a depth of just over 6 miles, meaning it's a very shallow earthquake, according to USGS.

People on the Space Coast – from as far north as Titusville and as south as Vero Beach, including Melbourne, Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach – felt the earthquake, according to the USGS' Community Internet Intensity Map. Over 40 people said they felt "weak" or "light" shaking, but experienced no damage.

U.S. Geological Survey's Community Internet Intensity Map (Photo: U.S. Geological Survey)

"Some remarkable stuff. That's pretty rare that that happens around here because there's no major fault lines nearby either," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson said.

The most recent earthquake reported in Florida was on Sept. 3, 2020, according to USGS. A magnitude 1.8 earthquake was reported just a few miles south of the Florida-Alabama border.