Police chase suspect ditches car after leading CHP, RSO on pursuit across Riverside, LA counties

The search is on for the police chase suspect in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over a Walmart in the Whittier area as a suspects, at least two people, ditched the car they were in and sprinted toward the store.

The suspects first led CHP on a chase in Riverside County. Later on in the chase, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office briefly took over the chase before letting CHP take over once again in Los Angeles County, making it a 2-county pursuit.

At one point during the chase, the suspect was spotted driving the wrong way near Norwalk in hopes of shaking off the officers pursuing them.

The suspects were initially wanted for Grand Theft Auto. It is unknown what items or how much in total value the suspects allegedly stole.

One of the two suspects were placed in custody after the police chase. It is unknown what ended up happening to the second suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.