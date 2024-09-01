Car crashes into couple's Phoenix living room
PHOENIX - A Phoenix couple says they were enjoying dinner when a driver crashed into their living room.
The whole thing was captured on video, too.
Now, their home, near Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue, needs $30,000 worth of repairs.
Phoenix police say the crash happened on Friday, Aug. 30. Officers arrested a man, and suspect he was driving under the influence.
As for the couple, they said the crash left them with cuts and minor injuries.
They have a GoFundMe to repair the damage if you'd like to help out.