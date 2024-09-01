Car crashes into couple's Phoenix living room

Expand / Collapse search
Published  September 1, 2024 5:33pm MST
Car crashes into couple's living room

PHOENIX - A Phoenix couple says they were enjoying dinner when a driver crashed into their living room.

The whole thing was captured on video, too.

Now, their home, near Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue, needs $30,000 worth of repairs.

Phoenix police say the crash happened on Friday, Aug. 30. Officers arrested a man, and suspect he was driving under the influence.

As for the couple, they said the crash left them with cuts and minor injuries.

They have a GoFundMe to repair the damage if you'd like to help out.

