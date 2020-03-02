Car stolen with baby inside from Phoenix gas station; baby found safe, suspect sought

article

Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole a car with a baby in the back seat from a Phoenix gas station.

According to Phoenix police, a man was pumping gas and walked into the convenience store at a Quik Trip near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road on Sunday afternoon when he saw the suspect get into his vehicle and drive away.

The keys were in the vehicle and so was the man's 6-month-old son.

Ten minutes later, police say an off-duty officer found a car seat with the baby still safety strapped in it near Maryvale Parkway and Indian School Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with short, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with white letters, tan shorts, and black shoes.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2007 Kia Sorento with a temporary license plate.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.