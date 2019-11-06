Car wash held in honor of fallen MCSO detention officer Gene Lee

On Wednesday, the community came together to raise money for the family of fallen MCSO detention officer Gene Lee.

The Cobblestone Auto Spa joined up with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Memorial Fund to host a carwash. Donors got a free polish and shine and express car wash, and members of the Memorial Fund were on hand to volunteer during the event.

Gene Lee (Courtesy: MCSO)

Lee died after suffering an attack by an inmate while he was on duty at the Lower Buckeye Jail. He was a six-year veteran, and is survived by his wife and two children.

Supporters of Lee and his family say Lee was a special man, and it is important to take care of his family during this sad time.

"We really do this to bring the community together," said Amanda Applegate with Cobblestone Auto Spa. "It is under unfortunate circumstances that we get together, but the community comes together for the fallen officers, which is unfortunate. We can't take away the pain of the family, but we try to help as much as we can financially for the cost they are about to face."