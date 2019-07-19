'Carpool cheater' caught riding on Hwy 4 with mannequin

Traffic in the Bay Area can be a nightmare and as tempting as the free-flowing carpool lanes appear, it's not worth the risk.

However, a driver on Highway 4 couldn't resist and used a mannequin to get the coveted driving privilege.

But, the driver couldn't outsmart California Highway Patrol officers who spotted the mannequin strapped to the passenger seat.

The 'carpool cheater' was pulled over and ticketed.