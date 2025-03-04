Case sent to Mohave County Attorney's Office after baby's death

The Brief A case was sent over to the Mohave County Attorney's Office less than a year after a baby was rushed to the hospital from Lake Havasu for a reported heat-related illness. The baby died at Phoenix Children's Hospital after the July 5, 2024, incident. On March 4, 2025, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said it had sent negligent homicide charges to the county attorney's office for review.



Criminal charges could be filed in a baby's death that happened on Lake Havasu in July 2024, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

On July 5 at around 5:10 p.m., a four-month-old baby was taken from a boat to the Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center for a heat-related illness. The baby was then taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital, but died.

On March 3 of this year, the sheriff's office said it got the baby's official autopsy report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

"This case has been forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review of potential negligent homicide charges," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

What we don't know:

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office didn't say what was found in the autopsy that caused investigators to consider criminal charges.

The name of the baby hasn't been released.