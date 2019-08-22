CBP: Man found with 2lbs of meth hidden in the groin area

article

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a 35-year-old Tucson man is arrested, after he was found smuggling meth into the country by taping them to his lower body.

In a statement, CBP officials say the man was returning from Mexico via Nogales on August 19 when a narcotics detection canine was alerted to an odor. Officers later found more than two pounds of meth hidden in the man's groin area. The meth is worth nearly $2,000.

The man, according to officials, was turned over to ICE's Homeland Security Investigations.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.