CCSO identifies homicide victim whose remains were discovered in shallow grave

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office have released the identity of a person whose remains were found north of Flagstaff over two years ago.

According to a statement released on June 20, the victim was identified as David Clark Wilkinson. He was 56 years old when he died.

In the statement, officials said Wilkinson's remains were found in a shallow grave north of Flagstaff, off Highway 180 near the Lava Caves, on October 2020. At the time, the body was unidentifiable due to decomposition, but it was subsequently determined that the person was killed.

"During the on-going investigation, a DNA sample was sent to a private forensic genealogy lab in May of 2021. In January 2023, analysis of the DNA sample connected the victim to a specific family tree, one member of which could not be located or accounted for," read a portion of the statement.

Wilkinson, according to officials, was known to frequent the Phoenix and Prescott areas in 2019 and 2020. Additional DNA analysis later confirmed that the remains were that of Wilkinson.

An investigation into the murder, according to officials, is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.