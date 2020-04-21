CCSO: Man arrested at Luke Air Force Base in connection with death of New Mexico woman

article

Officials with Coconino County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man in the Valley, in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in Northern Arizona.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, CCSO detectives, along with detectives from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Mexico served search warrants and arrested Mark Gooch. Gooch was arrested at Luke Air Force Base.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Sasha Krause, was last seen picking up items from a Mennonite church in northwestern New Mexico on January 18. Her body was found in February near Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupaki national monuments, more than 270 miles away from where she was last seen. Officials are calling Krause's death a homicide.

According to CCSO investigators, during the time Krause went missing, Gooch had travelled from Luke Air Force Base to Farmington. An investigation also placed Gooch near Sunset Crater.

An investigation into the case is ongoing, according to officials with CCSO.