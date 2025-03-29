Celebration of life honored 14-year-old Emily Pike highlights her zest for life, calls for justice

The Brief The life of Emily Pike was celebrated by the San Carlos Apache Tribe in a ceremony on March 29. Members of the community and her family spoke, sharing memories and asking for answers to how the 14-year-old girl's life could have been taken in such a way. The ceremony highlighted the fight against violence towards Indigenous women across the country.



The teenager went missing in January from a group home in Mesa and her body was discovered dismembered along U.S. 60 near Globe last month.

Lining the drive to San Carlos High School are pink balloons, just one of many tributes to 14-year-old Emily Pike as her loved ones lay her to rest.

Set against the backdrop of indigenous drum beats, songs and traditions.

Emily Pike's life was honored on March 29 by her community.

Her life, cut short by an act of violence, leaves Emily's family and the larger San Carlos Apache Tribe searching for answers.

Hundreds of people in the crowd were heard chanting: "What's her name?" "Emily Pike!" "What do we want?" "Justice!"

Hundreds of mourners filled the gymnasium at San Carlos High School to hear more about the girl loved ones refer to as sweet, funny and kind-hearted.

"She was beautiful inside and out. Emily loved hello kitty, the color pink. She loved anything that was girly," said Makana Pike, Emily's relative.

During the service, a slideshow gives a glimpse into Emily's early days.

Stories from loved ones, allowing for some levity.

"She had that soft, sweet voice. I can hear her calling me loudly 'auntieee'. Her face lit up, running up to me," said Makana Pike.

"Emily always loved her cranberry pizzas, as we all thought it was a weird combination, but that's uniquely Emily," said Alyssa Dosela, another of Emily's relatives.

But many moments bring tears, as tribal and spiritual leaders urge Emily's community to find solace in her eternal life in heaven.

"Emily is in a better place," said Allred Pike Jr. "She's up there praising with us. She's up there praising God!"

"When we think about carrying the load, Dosela family, Pike family, you are not alone," said Sherrie Harris, a San Carlos Apache Tribe member.

Meanwhile, the cry for justice echos across the room as a call to action.

"No more stolen children! No more stolen women! Leave our people alone!" said Ina Salter a San Carlos Apache Tribe District Councilwoman.

The search for justice in Emily's case and every other case of missing or murdered Indigenous women spreads past the reservation land as you drive through Globe.

It's a reminder that until every case is solved, that search for justice will not end.