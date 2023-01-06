Celine Dion fans protest Rolling Stone over omission from 'Best Singers' list

A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside the magazine Rolling Stone’s offices in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, after the magazine failed to include the beloved Canadian singer in a list titled "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time."

The omission of Dion from the list, which was published on January 1, sparked a wave of criticism against the magazine.

The protesters on Friday were members of a Celine Dion fan club called The Red Heads and had traveled from Montreal to New York City to stage the demonstration, according to Variety.

One member of the group told a Rolling Stone reporter: "We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list that you published last week."

Rolling Stone did not comment on the protest.