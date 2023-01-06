Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County

Celine Dion fans protest Rolling Stone over omission from 'Best Singers' list

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone's offices in Manhattan

A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside Rolling Stone’s offices in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, January 6, after the magazine failed to include the Canadian singer in a list titled "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time." The omission of Dion from the list, which was published on January 1, sparked a wave of criticism against the magazine. Credit: Andy Swift via Storyful

NEW YORK - A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside the magazine Rolling Stone’s offices in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, after the magazine failed to include the beloved Canadian singer in a list titled "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time."

The omission of Dion from the list, which was published on January 1, sparked a wave of criticism against the magazine.

The protesters on Friday were members of a Celine Dion fan club called The Red Heads and had traveled from Montreal to New York City to stage the demonstration, according to Variety.

One member of the group told a Rolling Stone reporter: "We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list that you published last week."

Rolling Stone did not comment on the protest. 