Cement truck rolls over on SR 51 in Phoenix, spilling fuel and concrete

A rollover crash involving a cement truck caused major backups on State Route 51 near Thomas Road on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 11 a.m. on the freeway's northbound lanes after a passenger car and cement truck crashed, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Details about the crash were not released.

Fuel and concrete spilled on the freeway, and crews are working to clean up the mess.

No one has been taken to the hospital.

The SR 51 on-ramp at Thomas Road is closed. Traffic is being rerouted to 20th Street.

A view of the backup on SR 51.

SkyFOX is over State Route 51 near Thomas Road in Phoenix, where a cement truck rolled over and spilled fuel and concrete onto the freeway.

