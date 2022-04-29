Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for April 29 - May 2

Multiple Phoenix-area freeways will be closed or restricted over the weekend due to improvement projects and repairs, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between Loop 101 and Avondale Boulevard starting at 9 p.m. Friday, April 29 to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 2 for pavement work.

Both the Loop 101 southbound ramp and the northbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 WB will be closed.

The on-ramps at 67th Avenue, 75th Avenue and 83rd Avenue will be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT advises exiting ahead of the closure and taking surface streets like McDowell Road or Buckeye westbound to get around.

Additionally, the southbound Loop 101 ramp to I-10 eastbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The on-ramp at Thomas Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit Loop 101 at Indian School or Thomas and use surface streets to get past the closure.

Other restrictions:

In Buckeye, I-10 EB narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m Saturday

In the Tempe and south Phoenix area, I-10 WB restricted to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project

The Guadalupe Road Bridge over the freeway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1

Loop 101

In the Tempe and Chandler areas, the southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance.

Both US 60 ramps to Loop 101 SB will be closed, but the Loop 101 ramps to US 60 will stay open.

Alternate routes: Loop 101 drivers can exit on Southern Avenue and take the Price frontage road southbound, or use local streets like Dobson Road or McClintock.

I-17

In north Phoenix, all I-17 on- and off-ramps are closed at Greenway Road until 5 a.m. on Monday for a drainage project.

Greenway is closed in both directions near the freeway, and frontage road closures will also be in effect between Thunderbird and Greenway.

The on-ramp for I-17 southbound at Thunderbird Road is also closed.

Alternate routes: Bell or Cactus roads can be taken instead of Greenway. Drivers can try using 19th Avenue or 35th Avenue to get around the closures as well.

Loop 303

In Surprise, the Loop 303 southbound ramp to Grand Avenue will be closed from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday to repair a barrier wall.

Alternate routes: Loop 303 drivers can exit at Bell Road and head east to reach Grand.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More Arizona headlines