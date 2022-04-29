Man dies in head-on crash near Phoenix intersection

article

A man is dead following a head-on crash early Friday morning near a Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. on April 29 near 56th Street and Cactus Road when a black SUV hit a black sedan head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Chad Hunt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman behind the wheel of the black sedan was hospitalized in critical condition. A third vehicle was damaged in the crash, but the driver of that car was not hurt.

"Preliminary information suggests the SUV drove left of center into opposing lanes," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Traffic in the area was restricted due to the investigation.