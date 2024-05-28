Chad Daybell murder trial: Prosecution concludes rebuttals, closing arguments set for May 29

Closing arguments in the Chad Daybell trial are set for May 29. The self-proclaimed "Doomsday Prophet" could face the death penalty if a jury finds him guilty of killing two Arizona children and his first wife.

The prosecution concluded rebuttals in an Idaho courtroom on May 28.

Initially, the state estimated needing no more than two days for rebuttal witnesses. We've watched six testify, and the testimonies did not last more than a whole day. Prosecutors aimed at specific statements made by the defense's witnesses.

On Tuesday, we heard from witnesses from law enforcement. First, the retired chief medical examiner of Utah who conducted the autopsy on Tammy Daybell, Chad's first wife of nearly 30 years. He is accused of her murder and capitalizing off her life insurance policies.

The medical examiner confirmed once again that Tammy's cause of death is asphyxia and the manner was homicide.

Last week, the defense called on a forensic pathology expert who believed Tammy's cause of death was undetermined.

As for the two other victims in the case, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, we know the children of convicted murderer Lori Vallow, were discovered in Daybell's backyard.

A detective spoke about Daybell's Google account search history.

"It took me to the same web pages that have been viewed by the user of this account. When you go to that, it has specific instructions.. detailed instructions on how to turn those services off on iPhone device," said Det. Dave Stubbs of the Rexburg, Idaho Police Department.

The cell phone device belonging to Lori Vallow's late brother, Alex Cox, pinged in the backyard where JJ and Tylee were found dead in June 2020. Those pings came following the days of the last sightings of both children.

The defense had argued that Daybell's phone never gave the same signal on two significant dates.