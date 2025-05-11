Chandler driver dies after crashing into a pole, PD says

The Brief A person is dead after a fiery crash in Chandler on Sunday night. Police say a driver crashed into a pole near Dobson and Warner roads around 7:30 p.m. on May 11.



What we know:

The May 11 crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Dobson and Warner roads.

"The vehicle had caught on fire. Crews at the scene were able to get the victim out of the vehicle and rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased," Chandler Police said.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Police haven't released the driver's name.