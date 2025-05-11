Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Chandler driver dies after crashing into a pole, PD says

Published  May 11, 2025 9:18pm MST
Chandler
Driver crashes into Chandler pole and dies, PD says

The Brief

    • A person is dead after a fiery crash in Chandler on Sunday night.
    • Police say a driver crashed into a pole near Dobson and Warner roads around 7:30 p.m. on May 11.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A driver died after crashing into a pole in Chandler on Sunday night, police said.

What we know:

The May 11 crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Dobson and Warner roads.

"The vehicle had caught on fire. Crews at the scene were able to get the victim out of the vehicle and rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased," Chandler Police said.

A person was killed in a crash in Chandler near Dobson and Warner roads on May 11, 2025.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Police haven't released the driver's name.

The Source

  • The Chandler Police Department

