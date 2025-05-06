Chandler man wins $1 million jackpot on Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Gila River Casino Santan Mountain
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler resident won a million-dollar jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Saturday.
It happened at the Gila River Casino - Santan Mountain location.
Michael H, an Army veteran and longtime employee of American Airlines, won the lucky jackpot on May 3 at around 1:00 p.m.
Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:
What they're saying:
"I'm glad I listened to my wife," said Michael. "We didn't plan on visiting the casino today but we did and now we're leaving big winners."
Big picture view:
His jackpot is the fourth-largest jackpot ever awarded at Gila River casino properties.
The official total was $1,033,590.
"We couldn't be happier for Michael and Betty," said Michael West, General Manager of Santan Mountain. "Their story is a perfect example of the kind of connection we strive to create with every guest."