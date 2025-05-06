Chandler man wins $1 million jackpot on Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Gila River Casino Santan Mountain

article

The Brief A man is now a millionaire after winning a jackpot at a Wheel of Fortune game on Gila River Casino Santan Mountain property. Officials at the casino say it's the fourth-largest jackpot ever won at a Gila River Casino property. The winner of the jackpot is an Army veteran and worked at American Airlines for 27 years.



A Chandler resident won a million-dollar jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Saturday.

It happened at the Gila River Casino - Santan Mountain location.

Michael H, an Army veteran and longtime employee of American Airlines, won the lucky jackpot on May 3 at around 1:00 p.m.

What they're saying:

"I'm glad I listened to my wife," said Michael. "We didn't plan on visiting the casino today but we did and now we're leaving big winners."

Big picture view:

His jackpot is the fourth-largest jackpot ever awarded at Gila River casino properties.

The official total was $1,033,590.

"We couldn't be happier for Michael and Betty," said Michael West, General Manager of Santan Mountain. "Their story is a perfect example of the kind of connection we strive to create with every guest."

Map of where Gila River Casino Santan Mountain is located: