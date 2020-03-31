Chandler PD: Man says he accidentally shot and killed his wife while cleaning a gun

article

A man says he accidentally shot his wife Tuesday morning in Chandler, the police department says.

At around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex at 500 N. Metro Blvd. after a man reportedly called saying he shot a woman.

The woman was conscious and had a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital where she died hours later, police say.

She has not been identified but she is 27-years-old.

"Preliminary information revealed this was an accidental discharge of a rifle while it was being cleaned," the department said.

However, after further investigation, her husband, 30-year-old Jordan Taylor, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Taylor reportedly told police it was not the first time he accidentally discharged the gun, citing two other instances. Police say he claims he has not owned guns for a long period of time.