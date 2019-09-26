Chandler Police: Armed man involved in police situation arrested near Ahwatukee

article

Chandler Police officials say an armed man who was involved in a police situation Thursday that led to the lockdown of two schools in the area has been arrested.

According to Seth Tyler with Chandler Police, 54-year-old Robert Hise was arrested near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and the I-10, which is near the border of Chandler and Ahwatukee. Hise was wanted by Chandler Police for alleged Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Earlier on Thursday, officers were in the area of Kitty Hawk and Terrace, near the intersection of McClintock Drive and Loop 202 Santan Freeway, for an incident allegedly involving Hise. The incident led to Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School and Kyrene de la Paloma being put on lockdown.

The incident began at around 12:30 p.m., when a woman called 911 and reported that her husband was chasing her down the street with a gun. At one point, police asked residents in the area to shelter in place, and tactical operations officers with Chandler Police were seen arriving at the scene, while a Sheriff's helicopter circled above the area.

People living in the area say they rarely have any sort of crime in the area, and to see the scene was startling.

"I have a family," said Glenn Duran. "I am going to make sure all the alarms are on and the cameras are on, just to double check. I didn’t know how critical it was over here, but now that we have someone on the loose with a gun. He can be anywhere."