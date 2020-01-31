Chandler Police: Man who fled before sentencing for deadly 2002 car crash extradited back to AZ

article

Chandler Police officials say a man who failed to appear in court for a case involving the death of a woman in a 2002 car crash has been found and arrested.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, the crash happened during the early morning hours of March 9, 2002 in a residential neighborhood near Dobson and Elliot Roads.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Adan Huerta, was driving a car in the area when the car crashed into an electrical box, resulting in a car fire. Huerta had a blood alcohol level of .165% at the time of the crash.

Police say the female victim, identified as a 19-year-old, died as a result of her injuries on May 2, 2002.

Huerta, according to officials, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide on March 23, 2003, but he failed to appear in court in April 29, 2003 for sentencing, and subsequently became a fugitive.

Investigators say they found Huerta living in Canada in 2019, and he was extradited back to Arizona and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on an outstanding homicide warrant on Thursday.