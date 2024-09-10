Expand / Collapse search

Chandler Police release body cam video of shooting incident in May

Published  September 10, 2024 7:47pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Footage of Los Feliz Drive on the day of a police shooting in Chandler that left a 45-year-old man dead.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police released body cam footage of a police shooting incident that happened nearly four months ago.

The footage shows a man, later identified as 45-year-old Ruben Lopez, holding two knives in the backyard of a residence in Chandler.

For about 30 minutes, Chandler Police tried to negotiate with Lopez to get him to release his weapons.

Viewer discretion is advised for sensitive materials seen in the video.

In the video, Lopez can be heard asking multiple times for police to "use bullets" in their attempts to subdue him.

Police can be seen using tasers and pepper balls in attempts to get Lopez to drop the knives. 

Eventually, he makes a run at the police and is shot by police officers and dies.

Map of where the shooting took place: