Chandler Police release body cam video of shooting incident in May

Chandler Police released body cam footage of an incident that left a 45-year-old man dead. The incident happened May 8.



Chandler Police released body cam footage of a police shooting incident that happened nearly four months ago.

The footage shows a man, later identified as 45-year-old Ruben Lopez, holding two knives in the backyard of a residence in Chandler.

For about 30 minutes, Chandler Police tried to negotiate with Lopez to get him to release his weapons.

Viewer discretion is advised for sensitive materials seen in the video.

In the video, Lopez can be heard asking multiple times for police to "use bullets" in their attempts to subdue him.

Police can be seen using tasers and pepper balls in attempts to get Lopez to drop the knives.

Eventually, he makes a run at the police and is shot by police officers and dies.

