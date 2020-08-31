Chandler police seek SUV in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

article

At least one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chandler the night of Monday, Aug. 31, said the police department.

It happened at McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard around 8 p.m. Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a dark SUV that was towing a 10-12 foot flatbed trailer.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.