AZ police sergeant accused of tipping off drug bust; West Valley boy killed in shooting | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - West Valley boy dies following shooting; East Valley police sergeant accused of tipping neighbor off about drug bust; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
1. Shooting kills West Valley boy
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Police say a boy died at the hospital following a shooting on Monday night near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. Another juvenile who was also shot was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.
2. East Valley sergeant accused of tipping off drug bust
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A Mesa Police sergeant is accused of felony hindering, after police in Chandler allege the sergeant tipped off a suspect prior to a narcotics raid.
3. King Charles III makes speech in joint Congressional session
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On the second day of their visit, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. Later Tuesday, King Charles III will address a joint session of Congress.
4. Trump's likeness to be featured in new passport
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The State Department is rolling out passports with President Donald Trump’s image prominently featured on the inside cover. Here's what to know.
5. 2nd suspect in ‘The Zone’ murder sentenced
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Years after a man was beaten to death at "The Zone," prosecutors in Maricopa County said a second person has been sentenced for his role in the murder.
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