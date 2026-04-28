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AZ police sergeant accused of tipping off drug bust; West Valley boy killed in shooting | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 28, 2026 6:36pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - West Valley boy dies following shooting; East Valley police sergeant accused of tipping neighbor off about drug bust; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

1. Shooting kills West Valley boy

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Boy dies after being shot in El Mirage neighborhood
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Boy dies after being shot in El Mirage neighborhood

Police say a boy died at the hospital following a shooting on Monday night near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. Another juvenile who was also shot was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

2. East Valley sergeant accused of tipping off drug bust

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Mesa Police sergeant allegedly tipped off man prior to narcotics bust: Chandler PD
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Mesa Police sergeant allegedly tipped off man prior to narcotics bust: Chandler PD

A Mesa Police sergeant is accused of felony hindering, after police in Chandler allege the sergeant tipped off a suspect prior to a narcotics raid.

3. King Charles III makes speech in joint Congressional session

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King Charles III delivers speech to Congress amid U.S. state visit
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King Charles III delivers speech to Congress amid U.S. state visit

On the second day of their visit, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. Later Tuesday, King Charles III will address a joint session of Congress.

4. Trump's likeness to be featured in new passport

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New passports featuring Trump’s image unveiled by State Department
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New passports featuring Trump’s image unveiled by State Department

The State Department is rolling out passports with President Donald Trump’s image prominently featured on the inside cover. Here's what to know.

5. 2nd suspect in ‘The Zone’ murder sentenced

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2nd person sentenced to prison for deadly 'The Zone' beating: MCAO
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2nd person sentenced to prison for deadly 'The Zone' beating: MCAO

Years after a man was beaten to death at "The Zone," prosecutors in Maricopa County said a second person has been sentenced for his role in the murder.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/28/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/28/26

Get ready for hotter temperatures this weekend!

Get the Full Forecast

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