AZ police sergeant accused of tipping off drug bust; West Valley boy killed in shooting | Nightly Roundup

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West Valley boy dies following shooting; East Valley police sergeant accused of tipping neighbor off about drug bust; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

1. Shooting kills West Valley boy

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2. East Valley sergeant accused of tipping off drug bust

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3. King Charles III makes speech in joint Congressional session

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4. Trump's likeness to be featured in new passport

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5. 2nd suspect in ‘The Zone’ murder sentenced

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