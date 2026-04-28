Arizona weather forecast: Gradual warming begins on Tuesday across the state

The Brief Gradual warming begins on Tuesday, with the upper-80s returning to the Valley's forecast. Highs in Phoenix will warm into the 90s by the weekend. Next week, we'll cool down slightly with high temperatures slipping back into the upper-80s.



Our cooler-than-average weather is coming to an end.

What to Expect This Week:

The forecast calls for gradual warming this week. After a high temperature in the 70s on Sunday and low 80s on Monday, Tuesday will bring a return of the upper 80s to Phoenix. The forecast high hits 87 on Tuesday, 89 on Wednesday and 87 on Thursday. By Friday, the forecast high touches 90 degrees.

Over the next few days, some passing high clouds are forecast for the southern half of Arizona. The clouds will not bring any showers or storms, and it will still be, at minimum, partly sunny.

By Thursday, a storm system will approach Arizona from the southwest. The storm will skirt past the southern edge of the state Thursday evening through early Friday morning. This brings enough moisture for scattered shower chances during this time period. The best chance for showers will pick up over southern, eastern, and northeastern Arizona. Lingering into Friday afternoon, a few showers or a spot storm may fire off over the higher elevations thanks, in part, to the elevation.

In Phoenix, there will be an isolated 10% chance for showers on Thursday afternoon. It may pick up to a 20% chance in the far east Valley by Thursday night into early Friday morning.

This Weekend:

Quickly the area dries out over the weekend and begins to warm up. The forecast high climbs to 95 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday. It will be mostly to partly sunny over the weekend.

Looking Ahead:

Next week the temperature slips back to the mid-upper 80s by mid-week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)