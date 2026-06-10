Gilbert e-bike ordinances: Strict new rules take effect for motorized devices

The Brief New motorized device ordinances aimed at regulating electric bike riders are officially in effect across Gilbert starting Wednesday. The regulations establish a strict 15 mph speed limit on sidewalks and paths, mandatory helmets for minors, and age restrictions for faster bikes. Gilbert police can issue citations to parents who knowingly allow their children to violate these new safety laws.



From near misses to high speeds, Gilbert is putting the brakes on erratic e-bike riders with strict new rules. New motorized device ordinances are now in effect across the town starting Wednesday.

From speed limits to helmet rules, the new e-bike regulations might vary, but the goal remains the same: to help keep riders, drivers, and pedestrians safe.

What they're saying:

"It seems like they’re everywhere. Like I can’t go anywhere without seeing at least three or four of them," Gilbert resident Leanna DeBellevue said.

"I can’t say I’m not at any light that you don’t see an e-bike somewhere," Gilbert resident Adrianne Lynch said.

E-bikes are a common sight around Gilbert and it's driving a common concern.

"They are everywhere, and we are constantly dodging them, I feel like. They are running across the streets with red lights happening. It’s been a little crazy lately," Lynch said.

"I’ve seen those guys on one wheel on the street like, oh my goodness. My god," Gilbert resident Enrique Zamudio said.

"They come out of nowhere and driving, I am just hyper-focused now on making sure there’s no kids around or e-bikes or anything like that," DeBellevue said.

Dig deeper:

However, with new motorized vehicle ordinances now in effect, the town is cracking down on riders who treat the streets like a racetrack.

"Our role as a police department is to make sure we’re not killing the fun, but also that they’re being safe and responsible when they’re on the roadways," Gilbert Police Sgt. Jordan Truckenbrod said.

New rules include a strict 15 mph speed limit on sidewalks and paths, mandatory helmets for minors and age restrictions for faster bikes.

"Oh, thank god. That is awesome. Hopefully they really implement them honestly," Zamudio said.

"I think it’s necessary. We’re allowing kids to ride on vehicles, right? Electric vehicles that could potentially harm them. Why wouldn’t you put parameters to keep them safe?" DeBellevue said.

Gilbert police say in May, they got 113 calls related to e-bikes. Those calls range from disturbance calls, traffic stops, collisions and more. But the new enforcement efforts are not just targeting young riders.

"If a parent is knowingly and allowing their child to either violate these laws or provide them a device that they otherwise can’t operate, they can also be given a citation," Truckenbrod said.

"Parents, let them know, 'OK, I’m going to buy you an e-bike, but these are the rules," Zamudio said.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about the rules taking effect.