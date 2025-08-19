Chandler takes on pigeon problem with $350K contract

The Brief The city of Chandler is spending $350,000 to address a growing pigeon problem on about a dozen city properties. The contract, awarded to "The Pigeon Guy," will involve installing steel cables and netting to block nesting spots, as well as using traps to permanently relocate the birds.



The city of Chandler is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to solve a pesky pigeon problem.

What we know:

The city recently approved a $350,000 contract with The Pigeon Guy to eliminate pigeons nesting at about a dozen city properties.

Fred Payne, owner of The Pigeon Guy, said pigeons prefer to nest where their eggs won't roll, and in a spot that has a roof and shade. These areas include city-owned buildings and public spaces.

"Generally, when you see something like this, there's a nest near wherever you see this kind of waste," Payne said.

Payne said his company knows just about everything when it comes to keeping pigeons away. Work will include putting up steel cable and netting to block the birds from unwanted spaces.

They will also use traps to permanently relocate the pigeons so they don't find a new nesting spot.

"When we treat commercial properties, a lot of times we'll put up traps, in order to not push the pigeons to go to another spot," Payne explained. "So we just go to permanent relocation. We can't let them go because they're homing by nature and they'd be back before you can drive your car back."

What's next:

The project is expected to take a few months to complete.