Chandler to hold 'drive-in' 4th of July fireworks display

On Friday, officials with the City of Chandler say the city will hold a 4th of July fireworks display that people can view from their car.

"This year’s fireworks show will continue to give the community an opportunity to have fun celebrating our nation’s independence while implementing responsible measures for staying safe," said Special Events Coordinator Hermelinda Llamas, in a statement released Friday.

According to the statement, the city's July 4th fireworks display will take place at Tumbleweed Park, near McQueen and Germann Roads. Officials say it's a "drive-in" style fireworks display, as attendees will view the fireworks from parking areas spread out across the park.

Officials say while the free event will begin at 9:00 p.m., parking areas will open at 7:30 p.m., and there will be a limited number of parking spots that will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Once capacity is reached, the park will be closed.

"Parkgoers will be allowed to sit in their truck beds, in cars and infolding chairs immediately adjacent to the front, side, or rear of their vehicles," read a portion of the statement. "The park’s public restrooms will be available for use. All other park amenities and open spaces will be closed."

Officials are encouraging guests to practice social distancing by remaining near their cars during the event, and maintaining at least six feet of distance between others. Officials also say wearing protective cloth face masks, when appropriate, is recommended.