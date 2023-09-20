Changes coming to short-term rental rules in Phoenix

Some neighborhoods are welcoming the added oversight of short-term vacation rentals in Phoenix.

On Sept. 20, the city council voted to change the city ordinance.

A homeowner who owns a short-term rental says he supports regulation, too.

Unlike most backyards in Phoenix, James Judge's boasts something special. That something special is 290 square feet of modern relaxing desert chic.

He rents it on short-term rental websites during the Valley's prime tourist season, fetching $150 to $450 a night.

"By us doing some Airbnb rentals, it offsets our entire mortgage. We are able to cover it in full by just renting it in the winter months," he said.

Judge says he knows changes are coming he just hopes they aren't too drastic.

"I fully support regulation," Judge said. "It's been a long time coming."

Some neighborhood groups agree – complaining that short-term rentals with their parties and other disruptions are destroying communities.

Judge says he wants regulation but doesn't want it to be too drastic like he's seen in other cities in the country.

Featured article

"Where they've blocked short-term rentals altogether, and it's had a negative impact on property values, tourism, other elements that really make Phoenix special," he said.

Some of the changes include increasing the fines for violations at short-term rentals. They could now be as high as $3,500 per violation.

They also made some changes to the requirements for short-term rental permits.

Learn more about the city council meeting here: https://www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/publicmeetings/city-council-meetings