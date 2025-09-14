Expand / Collapse search

Charlie Kirk memorial damaged; Waymo involved in deadly crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  September 14, 2025 7:43pm MST
From a suspect being accused of damaging a memorial for Charlie Kirk in Phoenix, to a Waymo being involved in a deadly crash in Tempe, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Charlie Kirk memorial at Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix destroyed, suspect arrested

Ryder Corral, 19, is accused of destroying a memorial for slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 14 at Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix.

2. Waymo involved in deadly Tempe crash, PD says

A motorcyclist died in a crash overnight in Tempe involving another car and a Waymo vehicle. It happened near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

3. Suspicious package designed to look like explosive seized at Yuma facility

A suspicious package that was designed to look like an explosive device was placed near an electrical box outside of a Yuma facility. A bomb squad detonated the package, which included handwritten threats, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

4. UK doctor left in the middle of surgery to have sex with nurse: Reports

The doctor had left the operation halfway through for a "comfort break."

5. When is Charlie Kirk's funeral? All we know so far

Funeral details for Charlie Kirk have been announced by his nonprofit, Turning Point USA.

