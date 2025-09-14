Charlie Kirk memorial at Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix destroyed, suspect arrested

The Brief Phoenix Police say Ryder Corral, 19, was arrested after he destroyed a memorial at Turning Point USA's Phoenix headquarters on Sept. 14. The memorial is for slain right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, 31, who was gunned down by suspected shooter Tyler Robinson in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.



A memorial at Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix for slain political activist Charlie Kirk was destroyed, and the man suspected of doing it was arrested.

What we know:

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 14, at around 9:50 a.m. at the headquarters near 48th Street and Baseline Road.

"Officers were directed to a man who was seen damaging a community memorial in front of a business near 48th Street and Beverly Road. Officers were in the area to assist with traffic control due to a large community presence in the area following recent events," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

The suspect is Ryder Corral, 19. Witnesses detained him until officers arrested him.

"Corral will be booked on multiple charges to include criminal damage and disorderly conduct," Sgt. Krynsky said.

Ryder Corral, 19, is accused of destroying a memorial for slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 14 at Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix.

Corral was caught on camera being taken down by witnesses, then being arrested. He appeared to be wearing the same shirt as Tyler Robinson, who is accused of shooting and killing Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012.

