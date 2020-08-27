Chemical fire billows near Lake Charles in Hurricane Laura’s wake

article

A large chemical fire has sent a dangerous cloud over Lake Charles, Louisiana, hours after the eye of Hurricane Laura passed directly over the city.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the fire was burning Thursday morning just outside the city, and he’s advising storm survivors to shelter in place.

Edwards tweeted that people “in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area” should close their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning units.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in the state around 1 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane. Laura is moving north through the state on Thursday morning and is forecast to move over Arkansas Thursday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura is expected to rapidly weaken but is still bringing damaging winds and flooding rainfall as it moves inland.

One death has been reported in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura. The governor said a 14-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her home.

Laura hit the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

This is a developing story. Check for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.