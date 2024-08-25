Chenoa Nickerson's body found after Grand Canyon flooding; crash victim's car recovered | Nightly Roundup

The days-long search for a missing Gilbert woman in the Grand Canyon ends tragically. The car belonging to a woman who drove off a cliff in Yavapai County was recovered. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Chenoa Nickerson: Gilbert woman's body found days after being swept away by Havasu Creek flooding

2. Victim's car recovered after deadly crash down Yavapai County embankment

3. Mesa man admits to deadly shooting, but claims it was an accident, police say

4. Scott Peterson maintains innocence as he reveals theory of wife's murder

5. Surprise boy facing weeks of recovery following hit-and-run crash