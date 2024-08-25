Chenoa Nickerson's body found after Grand Canyon flooding; crash victim's car recovered | Nightly Roundup

Boy hurt in crash; car recovered after cliff dive | Nightly Roundup
The days-long search for a missing Gilbert woman in the Grand Canyon ends tragically. The car belonging to a woman who drove off a cliff in Yavapai County was recovered. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. Chenoa Nickerson: Gilbert woman's body found days after being swept away by Havasu Creek flooding
The body of missing hiker and Gilbert woman, Chenoa Nickerson, was found following flash flooding that took over Havasu Creek.
2. Victim's car recovered after deadly crash down Yavapai County embankment
There are new developments in the investigation into the death of the 39-year-old woman who died after her SUV plummeted a thousand feet off a mountain in Yavapai County.
3. Mesa man admits to deadly shooting, but claims it was an accident, police say
A 39-year-old man was arrested after Mesa Police say he murdered another man early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 24.
4. Scott Peterson maintains innocence as he reveals theory of wife's murder
Scott Peterson said police failed to follow leads and withheld evidence that could exonerate him.
5. Surprise boy facing weeks of recovery following hit-and-run crash
A boy in Surprise is facing a four-to-six-week recovery period, after a hit-and-run crash on Friday evening left his with various injuries.