Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:14 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:15 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

Chicago removes last remaining Christopher Columbus statue

Published 
News
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago’s third Christopher Columbus statue removed overnight

FOX 32's Michele Fiore reports live from South Chicago.

CHICAGO - The city’s last remaining statue of Christopher Columbus on the South Side has been removed, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting

The statue, at the intersection of Exchange Avenue and 92nd Street in the South Chicago neighborhood, had avoided the fate of two others — one in Little Italy, the other in Grant Park — that were removed in the overnight hours of July 24 after protests.

But the mayor’s office Friday morning confirmed the removal of the Far South Side statue, although it was not immediately clear when it had been removed.