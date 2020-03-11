Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades have been postponed in lieu of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, according to the event's website.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said all three of the city's St. Patrick's Day parades, including two others on the South and Northwest sides, have been canceled and will be moved to later dates.

In a news conference, Lightfoot said the decision to postpone the St. Patrick’s Day parades follows guidance and information from public health experts.

She said the city is working with organizers from Chicago’s downtown, South Side, and Northwest Side parades, as well as the annual Dyeing of the Chicago River to reschedule those events to a later date.

People display Irish flags at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“The health and safety of Chicago’s residents will always be our highest priority and like many other cities across the nation and globe, we are postponing this year’s parade as a precautionary measure to prevent any additional spread of COVID-19,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

Lightfoot has been under pressure from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others to cancel the parades amid fears that two such large gatherings — potentially attended by hundreds of thousands of people — would increase the likelihood of “community spread” tied to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX 32 ON-THE-GO

Given the concerns about the possibility of viral transmission at large gatherings, Pritzker said government officials and organizers of this weekend’s popular St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Chicago were discussing its fate on Tuesday.

“As you saw, Boston and Dublin have both canceled their St Patrick’s Day celebrations,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “I want to keep people safe and I think we’ve got to follow the guidance that medical experts give us.”

State health officials announced Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has risen to 19.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.