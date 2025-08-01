Teenager hit by truck on way to school in Glendale: PD

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was hit by a truck while going to school on Aug. 1 in Glendale. The collision happened in a crosswalk near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police say the boy has life-threatening injuries.



A teen was seriously hurt after being hit by a truck while going to school on Friday in Glendale, police said.

What we know:

The collision happened on Aug. 1 near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Glendale Police say a 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk and on his way to school when he was hit by a pickup truck. The boy is believed to have been riding a bicycle when the collision happened. It appears he was not wearing a helmet.

The boy is in stable but critical condition.

"The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. As of now impairment is not believed to be a factor contributing to the crash," police said.

Traffic in the area is restricted due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The boy was not identified.

Police did not say if the driver involved in the crash will face any charges.

Map of where the collision happened